Digesting Trump’s Big Budget Law

As he had wanted, President Donald Trump signed his big budget bill into a big budget law in a White House ceremony on July 4, cementing, among other things, billions of dollars in cuts to health programs such as Medicaid. The new law will also reshape rules for the Affordable Care Act, Medicare, and other health programs.

Meanwhile, the threat of layoffs continues to hang over the heads of employees at the Department of Health and Human Services, and funding for health-related contracts and grants remains stalled.

This week’s panelists are Julie Rovner of KFF Health News, Rachel Cohrs Zhang of Bloomberg News, Rachel Roubein of The Washington Post, and Tami Luhby of CNN.

Among the takeaways from this week’s episode:

As details of Trump’s tax and domestic policy law come into focus, it’s clear that many immigrants in the country legally stand to lose government benefits, especially health coverage. While the GOP described the legislation as targeting “illegal immigrants,” the law as written bars many individuals living here with the government’s permission — including refugees and victims of domestic abuse and trafficking — from signing up for Medicaid, receiving Affordable Care Act marketplace subsidies, and more.

Other aspects of Trump’s priority-laden law received extra attention following its hastened passage. In an unusually political move, the Social Security Administration touted to beneficiaries the law’s cuts to taxes on Social Security benefits — which is neither what the law does nor what a federal agency traditionally does when Congress passes a law.

This week, the Supreme Court issued a decision from its shadow docket supporting the Trump administration’s ability to lay off federal workers using only his executive authority. That opinion is the latest curve on this year’s employment roller coaster for government employees, suggesting many people could soon lose their jobs.

In health agency news, public health groups are suing the Trump administration over the withdrawn recommendations on covid-19 vaccines — as insurers and others in the health industry sort out how to handle a federal shift in immunization recommendations. And HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. canceled a meeting of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. The abrupt cancellation suggests Kennedy could soon remake the panel, as he did last month with the panel on vaccines.

Also this week, Rovner interviews KFF Health News’ Julie Appleby, who reported the latest KFF Health News’ “Bill of the Month” feature, about some very expensive childhood immunizations. If you have a medical bill that’s exorbitant, baffling, or confusing, send it to us here.

Plus, for “extra credit” the panelists suggest health policy stories they read this week that they think you should read, too:

Julie Rovner: The New England Journal of Medicine’s “The Corporatization of U.S. Health Care — A New Perspective Series,” by Debra Malina, et al.

Rachel Roubein: The Associated Press’ “RFK Jr. Promoted a Food Company He Says Will Make Americans Healthy. Their Meals Are Ultraprocessed,” by Amanda Seitz and JoNel Aleccia.

Rachel Cohrs Zhang: The Wall Street Journal’s “Prosecutors Question Doctors About UnitedHealth’s Medicare Billing Practices,” by Christopher Weaver and Anna Wilde Mathews.

Tami Luhby: The Washington Post’s “A New D.C. Hospital Grapples With Too Many Patients and Too Few Nurses,” by Jenna Portnoy.

Also mentioned in this week’s podcast:

