Faces of Medi-Cal
Lucas Moreno Ramirez sits at his kitchen table and looks directly at the camera. His medication is visible beside him.

Faces of Medi-Cal

A California Healthline series exploring the impact of the state’s safety-net health program on enrollees.

Featured Stories

California’s Massive Medicaid Program Works for Some, but Fails Many Others

March 2, 2023

Medi-Cal serves more than one-third of the state’s population — offering a dizzying range of care to a diverse population. In the new “Faces of Medi-Cal” series, California Healthline will assess the program’s strengths and weaknesses through the lives and experiences of its enrollees.

Carolina Morga Tapia stands outside in a park with her five children. Two of the youngest are sitting in a green wagon.

For Sacramento Teen, Medi-Cal Coverage of Early Psychosis Treatment Proved a Lifesaver

April 28, 2023

A Medi-Cal patient illustrates how early schizophrenia treatments can yield big benefits. Advocates want California to expand such services to more people living with severe mental illness, which they argue will not only improve lives but also save money over time.

A photo of a teenager posing for a portrait by a window indoors.

Share your Medi-Cal story

We want to hear about your experiences and, with your permission, may incorporate your story into our coverage. Please tell us what it has been like for you as you have sought and received care, including the good and the bad, the obstacles and the successes.

Comparta su historia con Medi-Cal

Queremos conocer sus experiencias y, con su permiso, poder incorporar su historia en nuestra cobertura. Cuéntenos su experiencia mientras buscaba y recibía atención, incluyendo lo bueno y lo malo, los obstáculos y los éxitos.

Related Project

Medi-Cal Makeover

California’s Medicaid program, Medi-Cal, is the largest in the nation, serving nearly 15 million low-income people, including roughly 40% of the state’s children. The state is embarking on a massive transformation of the program, which has been slammed for providing subpar care and limited access to specialty treatment. The goal is to improve health care quality and save money. Will it work?

Credits

Reporters

Angela Hart
Bernard J. Wolfson
Samantha Young

Editors

Emily Bazar
Judy Lin
Jonathan Weber