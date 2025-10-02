Democrats Make This Shutdown About the ACA

The Host Julie Rovner KFF Health News @jrovner @julierovner.bsky.social Read Julie's stories. Julie Rovner is chief Washington correspondent and host of KFF Health News’ weekly health policy news podcast, “What the Health?” A noted expert on health policy issues, Julie is the author of the critically praised reference book “Health Care Politics and Policy A to Z,” now in its third edition.

As long predicted, much of the federal government shut down on Oct. 1, after Congress failed to agree on spending bills that keep most programs running. Republicans need at least a handful of Democratic votes to pass spending bills in the Senate. In exchange, Democrats demanded Republicans renew expanded premium subsidies for Affordable Care Act marketplace plans, which were passed during the pandemic — effectively forcing their own shutdown over ACA policies, as Republicans did in 2013. Republicans so far have refused to continue the subsidies or even discuss them — but now say they won’t negotiate unless Democrats agree to reopen the government.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump announced a deal with the drugmaker Pfizer to lower some drug prices in the U.S., but it’s unclear how much of a difference it will make for consumers.

This week’s panelists are Julie Rovner of KFF Health News, Rachel Cohrs Zhang of Bloomberg News, Shefali Luthra of The 19th, and Lauren Weber of The Washington Post.

Among the takeaways from this week’s episode:

Democrats seized an opportunity to highlight how Republican policies are reshaping the health care system, as health care tends to be a winning campaign issue for Democrats. But as they push to extend enhanced federal subsidies and reverse Medicaid cuts, a big question arises: Will Americans notice?

Meanwhile, some Republicans suggest they are open to renewing enhanced ACA plan subsidies with certain changes — but do not want to address the issue now, even as open enrollment approaches. And in response to Democrats’ calls to undo Medicaid cuts, the GOP is repeating a misleading talking point about benefits for people living in the U.S. without legal status — when, in fact, the policy change would largely help hospitals.

And vaccine uncertainty continues, with new recommendations from the remade Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices awaiting sign-off — and holding up some vaccine shipments, particularly for uninsured and underinsured kids. Plus, the Trump administration has struck a deal with Pfizer. Other drug companies are likely to follow with their own deals to spare themselves tariffs. What’s less clear is how patients would benefit from these savings.

Also this week, Rovner interviews KFF Health News’ Cara Anthony, who wrote a recent “Bill of the Month” feature about an out-of-network eye surgery that left one kindergartner’s family with a big bill. If you have an outrageous or inexplicable medical bill you’d like to share with us, you can do that here.

Plus, for “extra credit,” the panelists suggest health policy stories they read this week that they think you should read, too:

Julie Rovner: KFF Health News’ “Big Loopholes in Hospital Charity Care Programs Mean Patients Still Get Stuck With the Tab,” by Michelle Andrews.

Shefali Luthra: The Washington Post’s “Trump’s USAID Pause Stranded Lifesaving Drugs. Children Died Waiting,” by Meg Kelly, Joyce Sohyun Lee, Rael Ombuor, Sarah Blaskey, Andrew Ba Tran, Artur Galocha, Eric Lau, and Katharine Houreld.

Lauren Weber: Time Magazine’s “Trump Is Breaking Americans’ Trust in Doctors,” by Dr. Craig Spencer.

Rachel Cohrs Zhang: ProPublica’s “Georgia’s Medicaid Work Requirement Program Spent Twice as Much on Administrative Costs as on Health Care, GAO Says,” by Margaret Coker, The Current.

Also mentioned in this week’s podcast:

