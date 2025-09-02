Listen: As Kids Head Back to School, Parents Sort Out Confusion Over Vaccine Access

LISTEN: Measles. Chickenpox. Meningitis. Many vaccines can run more than $100 a dose out-of-pocket. Jackie Fortiér tells WAMU’s “Health Hub” how Trump administration changes to the federal vaccine guidelines could make some routine shots too expensive for families.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime anti-vaccine activist, replaced the members of a federal vaccine advisory committee in June. The committee plays an important role in recommending vaccines, and its guidance influences the coverage decisions insurance companies make.

KFF Health News reporter Jackie Fortiér appeared on WAMU’s “Health Hub” on Aug. 27 to explain why confusion over federal immunization policy has left parents and pediatricians uncertain about future access to childhood immunizations, especially for those on Medicaid.