RFK Jr.’s Hearing With Senate HELP Committee: A Live Discussion

In his first public testimony on Capitol Hill since taking office, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on May 14 appeared before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions and a House Appropriations subcommittee. Lawmakers questioned the secretary about the mass layoffs at HHS, funding cuts, and other changes.

Afterward, KFF Health News correspondents Julie Rovner, Stephanie Armour, and Darius Tahir, along with KFF Senior Vice President Jennifer Kates, recapped the hearings, discussed what could come next for the department, and answered viewer questions.

This article was produced by KFF Health News, a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF — the independent source for health policy research, polling, and journalism.