Watch: Why Is Having a Baby So Expensive in the US?

New moms all over social media are breaking down their incredibly expensive hospital bills after giving birth. So why is giving birth so pricey in the U.S.? And given the Trump administration’s anti-abortion, pro-natalist policies, is anything on the table to make having a child more affordable?

KFF Health News video producer Hannah Norman spoke with Stephanie Hastings, a physician and an assistant program director at the Cambridge Health Alliance, and Malini Nijagal, an OB-GYN and a clinical professor at the University of California-San Francisco.