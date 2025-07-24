Watch: What Are Medicaid Work Requirements?

President Donald Trump signed legislation that mandates some Medicaid recipients prove they’re working, volunteering, or completing other qualifying activities at least 80 hours a month to maintain coverage. This applies to 40 states (plus Washington, D.C.) that have expanded Medicaid to a broader pool of low-income adults. Those states will share $200 million to prepare eligibility systems by the end of next year.

KFF Health News’ Renuka Rayasam breaks down what you need to know about Medicaid work requirements.