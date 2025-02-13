Courts Try To Curb Health Cuts

The Host Julie Rovner KFF Health News @jrovner Read Julie's stories. Julie Rovner is chief Washington correspondent and host of KFF Health News’ weekly health policy news podcast, “What the Health?” A noted expert on health policy issues, Julie is the author of the critically praised reference book “Health Care Politics and Policy A to Z,” now in its third edition.

Congress has mostly stood by as the Trump administration — spurred by Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency, named and created by President Donald Trump — takes a chainsaw to a broad array of government programs. But now the courts are stepping in to slow or stop some efforts that critics claim are illegal, unconstitutional, or both.

Funding freezes and contract cancellations are already having a chilling effect on health programs, such as biomedical research grants for the National Institutes of Health, humanitarian and health aid provided overseas by the U.S. Agency for International Development, and federal funding owed to community health centers and other domestic agencies.

This week’s panelists are Julie Rovner of KFF Health News, Jessie Hellmann of CQ Roll Call, Shefali Luthra of The 19th, and Maya Goldman of Axios.

Among the takeaways from this week’s episode:

Universities are reconsidering hiring and other forward-looking actions after the Trump administration imposed an abrupt, immediate cap on indirect costs, which help cover overhead and related expenses that aren’t included in federal research grants. A slowdown at research institutions could undermine the prospects for innovation generally — and the nation’s economy specifically, as the United States relies quite a bit on those jobs and the developments they produce.

The Trump administration’s decision to apply the cap on indirect costs to not only future but also current federal grants specifically violates the terms of spending legislation passed by Congress. Meanwhile, the health impacts of the sudden shuttering of USAID are becoming clear, including concerns about how unprepared the nation could be for a health threat that emerges abroad.

Congress still hasn’t approved a full funding package for this year, and Republicans don’t seem to be in a hurry to do more than extend the current extension — and pass a budget resolution to fund Trump’s priorities and defund his chosen targets.

The House GOP budget resolution package released this week includes a call for $880 billion in spending cuts that is expected to hit Medicaid hard. House Republican leaders say they’re weighing imposing work requirements, but only a small percentage of Medicaid beneficiaries would be subject to that change, as most would be exempt due to disability or other reasons — or are already working. Cuts to Medicaid could have cascading consequences, including for the national problem of maternal mortality.

Also this week, Rovner interviews Mark McClellan — director of the Duke-Margolis Institute for Health Policy who led the FDA and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services during the George W. Bush administration — about the impact of cutting funding to research universities. And Rovner reads the winner of the annual KFF Health News’ “health policy valentines” contest.

Plus, for “extra credit,” the panelists suggest health policy stories they read this week that they think you should read, too:

Julie Rovner: Axios’ “Nonprofit Hospital Draws Backlash for Super Bowl Ad,” by Maya Goldman.

Shefali Luthra: Politico’s “‘Americans Can and Will Die From This’: USAID Worker Details Dangers, Chaos,” by Jonathan Martin.

Maya Goldman: KFF Health News’ “Doctor Wanted: Small Town in Florida Offers Big Perks To Attract a Physician,” by Daniel Chang.

Jessie Hellmann: NPR’s “Trump’s Ban on Gender-Affirming Care for Young People Puts Hospitals in a Bind,” by Selena Simmons-Duffin.

Also mentioned in this week’s podcast:

Credits Francis Ying Audio producer Emmarie Huetteman Editor

