California Healthline Staff

bwolfson@kff.org | @bjwolfson , Managing Editor for California Healthline, served most recently as business editor of the Orange County Register. Previously, Bernard was the Register’s health care business reporter, covering the rollout of the Affordable Care Act. In a prior stint at the Register, he was a Pulitzer Prize finalist, along with two colleagues, for a groundbreaking report on cost vs. quality at 30 local hospitals. He also spent seven years as European Editor for Market News International in Paris, where he supervised a network of reporters covering the Eurozone debt crisis.

ebazar@kff.org | @emilybazar , California News Editor, is an editor and journalist whose column, “Ask Emily,” addresses readers’ questions and concerns about the Affordable Care Act and other health care topics. The column has appeared in more than 25 newspapers and NPR affiliate websites across California, and generated more than 2,500 direct questions and comments. In her role as “Ask Emily,” Emily regularly appears on KPCC, KQED, Capital Public Radio and other California radio stations. Emily also covers stories about Medi-Cal, children’s dental care and variation in the use of medical treatments. Her reporting on Medi-Cal’s troubled children’s dental program was awarded the 2011 California Journalism Award for Special Feature/Enterprise Reporting. Emily previously worked at the California Health Care Foundation Center for Health Reporting, USA TODAY and The Sacramento Bee. She graduated from Stanford University.

danderluh@kff.org | @danderluh , California Enterprise Editor, is a 30-year news veteran. She was a reporter for the L.A. Herald Examiner and San Jose Mercury News, before joining The Sacramento Bee for a career that included stints as city editor and senior editor for investigations. In 2013, she supervised the reporting team that uncovered Nevada’s practice of busing mentally ill patients across the nation, to cities where they had no ties. The investigation was awarded a George Polk Award, the Worth Bingham Prize and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. Deborah has a B.A. from Cornell University and a master’s in journalism from the University of Michigan.

annab@kff.org | @annabarryjester , Senior Correspondent, is an enterprise reporter focusing on health disparities, public health and health care. She was previously a reporter with FiveThirtyEight, Univision and ABC News, and a freelance photographer and videographer. Her reporting on firearm deaths for FiveThirtyEight won the 2017 Communications Award from National Academies of Sciences. An investigation into an international epidemic of chronic kidney disease for the Center for Public Integrity won awards from the Society of Professional Journalists, the Sidney Hillman Foundation and the Society for Environmental Journalists. She has a master’s degree in public health from Columbia University and is a native of Michigan.

blabuskes@kff.org | @brilabuskes , Newsletters Editor, joined California Healthline after nearly five years at Politico Pro, where she was the production director. She edited health care and other policy news, managed the workflow of the Web production team, and oversaw Pro’s digital development. Prior to that, she worked in Binghamton, N.Y., as a copy editor and news editor for a consolidated Gannett copy desk that produces the Press & Sun-Bulletin, the Star-Gazette and The Ithaca Journal. She is a proud alumna of Penn State.

hdemarco@kff.org | @heidi_demarco , Reporter and Producer, was previously a freelance video journalist and photographer specializing in work abroad, including a series of short-form videos about artisans in Guatemala supported by Novica and National Geographic. She was a managing editor for El Pueblo in Los Angeles prior to moving to India for a post-graduate program at the International Center for Journalists. Heidi also studied Spanish-language broadcast journalism at UCLA.

barbarao@kff.org | @barbfederostrov , Senior Correspondent, has reported on medicine and health policy for more than 15 years. She covered the medical beat for the San Jose Mercury News for eight years and edited the website of the Center for Health Journalism at the USC Annenberg School of Journalism. She previously worked at The Palm Beach Post and the Miami Herald. Her work also has been published in The Boston Globe, Ms. Magazine, Atlantic.com, PBS NewsHour, NPR, CNN.com and EverydayHealth.com. She has won awards from the Society for Women’s Health Research, the California Newspaper Publishers Association and the Florida Press Club. She is based in San Jose, California.



ngocn@kff.org Ngoc Nguyen , Ethnic Media Editor, leads an initiative to develop and expand editorial collaborations with ethnic media statewide for KHN and California Healthline. She previously worked as an editor and reporter for New America Media, a national nonprofit news service for ethnic media, where she codirected a health and environment reporting fellowship program for ethnic media journalists based in California. She has worked as an environment reporter for the Sacramento Bee and an assistant producer for Marketplace. She is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley and California State University, Northridge.

hrowan@kff.org | @HattieRowan , Digital Reporter, is an investigative and data journalist. She has done research and reporting for the Center for Investigative Reporting, the Investigative Reporting Program at the University of California-Berkeley and the East Bay Times. She received her master’s degree from the UC-Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism and is based in San Francisco.



syoung@kff.org | @youngsamantha Samantha Young , Politics Correspondent, draws on her 20 years of experience covering local, state and federal government. As a former reporter for The Associated Press, Samantha covered the California Legislature, statewide political campaigns and the state’s groundbreaking climate change law. She spent seven years in Washington, D.C., where she covered Congress for newspapers in the Stephens Media Group. Samantha has been recognized for both her explanatory and watchdog reporting of complex policy issues. She is graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia journalism school.

lzuraw@kff.org | @lydiazuraw , Producer, prepares stories for online publication and helps maintain the websites for both California Healthline and Kaiser Health News. She creates data visualizations, interactive elements and illustrations; prepares photos and multimedia packages for partners; and assists in newsletter production. She was part of the KHN team to win the NIHCM Digital Media Award in 2018 for “ The Orphan Drug Machine .” Lydia joined California Healthline after two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Food Safety News, where she covered federal food-safety policy, outbreak investigations and research. Originally from Maryland, she earned her bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

KHN Managing Editors and California-Based Staff

erosenthal@kff.org | @rosenthalhealth , Editor-in-Chief, joined KHN in September 2016 after 22 years as a correspondent with The New York Times, where she covered a variety of beats from health care to environment and did a stint in the Beijing bureau. While in China, she covered SARS, bird flu and the emergence of HIV/AIDS in rural areas. Libby’s 2013-14 series, “Paying Till It Hurts,” won many prizes for both health reporting and its creative use of digital tools. Her book, “An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take It Back” (Penguin Random House, 2017), was a New York Times best-seller and a Washington Post notable book of the year. She is a graduate of Stanford University and Harvard Medical School and briefly practiced medicine in a New York City emergency room before converting to journalism.

ddarlin@kff.org | @darlin , Executive Editor, has worked as a reporter and editor for a number of newspaper and magazines. He cut his teeth as a reporter for The Wall Street Journal, which included stints as a foreign correspondent in Japan and Korea. He was an editor of the News You Can Use section of U.S. News & World Report and a technology magazine, Business 2.0. He created and wrote the Your Money column at The New York Times and later served as the paper’s technology editor in San Francisco before helping to start The Upshot. Although he loves the West Coast, Damon grew up in Dubuque, Iowa, graduated from the University of Chicago and remains a Midwesterner at heart.

aalmendrala@kff.org | @annaalmendrala , Correspondent, covers the business of health care and health care policy. She was born in Manila, Philippines, and grew up in Wellington, New Zealand, before moving to California. She previously worked at HuffPost for nine years, where she reported on health and lifestyle news and was the creator and host of a podcast about infertility called “IVFML.” The podcast was a Webby finalist in 2019 and a Webby honoree in 2018. It also won a 2019 Excellence in Podcasts award from the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association. Anna was a USC Center for Health Journalism Fellow in 2015. In addition to HuffPost, her work has appeared in The Guardian, The Daily Beast, Medium, Sojourners and on NBC and Univision. She attended UC Berkeley and double-majored in rhetoric and Spanish.

jgold@kff.org | @jennyagold , Senior Correspondent, covers the health care industry, the ACA and health care disparities for radio and print. Her stories have aired on NPR and been published by USA Today, The Washington Post and many other news organizations. She was previously a Kroc Fellow at NPR, where she covered health and business, and a broadcast associate at the CBS Evening News. She is a graduate of Brown University.

khayden@kff.org | @kathleenhayden , Senior Digital Editor, is a 20-year online news veteran with a specialty in government, elections and policy coverage. Before joining KHN, she managed Bloomberg Government’s online, information graphics and multimedia teams and edited news and analysis on industries including health care. Prior to BGOV, Kathleen worked at AOL, CNN and TIME. She is a graduate of Haverford College and a proud New England native.

cjewett@kff.org | @by_cjewett , Senior Correspondent with the KHN enterprise team, covers end-of-life and acute care. She spent seven years with The Center for Investigative Reporting, where she worked with a partner and CNN on a series that uncovered widespread graft in Medicaid-funded drug rehab centers, spurring the closure of scores of centers and 11 arrests. She and colleagues won a George Polk Award for medical reporting, writing about a hospital chain that billed for an outsized rate of rare and lucrative ailments. She previously worked at ProPublica and the Sacramento Bee. She is a graduate of Indiana University.

svarney@kff.org | @sarahvarney4 , Senior Correspondent, reports on the implementation of the federal health law in the states and the effect of state budget woes on public programs, county governments and vulnerable populations including children and the elderly. She began reporting for KQED in 2002 and covered a range of subjects: from the ethics, politics and science of stem cell research to the religious and legal challenges over gay marriage to a story that debunked “toxin-sucking” foot pads. Sarah reports regularly for NPR’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered, for print publications and, more recently, PBS NewsHour.