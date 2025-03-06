The State of Federal Health Agencies Is Uncertain

The Host Julie Rovner KFF Health News @jrovner Read Julie's stories. Julie Rovner is chief Washington correspondent and host of KFF Health News’ weekly health policy news podcast, “What the Health?” A noted expert on health policy issues, Julie is the author of the critically praised reference book “Health Care Politics and Policy A to Z,” now in its third edition.

Can the Trump administration refuse to spend money appropriated through Congress by firing federal workers and canceling existing contracts? And if the courts say it cannot, will the administration obey those directives? That key confrontation crept closer this week as the Supreme Court weighed in, suggesting the federal government could not refuse to pay for services already provided.

Meanwhile, the measles outbreak that started in Texas continues to expand, while the secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime anti-vaccine activist, offers a less-than-full-throated endorsement of the vaccine that has long checked the spread of measles in the U.S.

This week’s panelists are Julie Rovner of KFF Health News, Stephanie Armour of KFF Health News, Joanne Kenen of the Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health and Politico Magazine, and Lauren Weber of The Washington Post.

Also this week, Rovner interviews Sandy West, who reported and wrote the latest KFF Health News’ “Bill of the Month” feature, about a runner hit by a car — and then by a very expensive ambulance bill.

Among the takeaways from this week’s episode:

The Supreme Court rejected the Trump administration’s attempt to continue its freeze on foreign aid. One notable lesson of the administration’s efforts to shutter the U.S. Agency for International Development is that health spending abroad not only supports foreign communities but also helps protect Americans from infectious diseases.

Meanwhile, Jay Bhattacharya, Trump’s pick to lead the National Institutes of Health, appeared before a Senate committee this week as big changes at the agency rippled through the nation. NIH grants pump key research funding into every state, and turning off funding is expected to have significant economic ramifications. Some universities are pausing or revoking graduate student acceptances, potentially shutting down research avenues and a key source of future educators.

As expected, the Trump administration said it would no longer pursue a legal effort to block Idaho’s abortion ban for its lack of compliance with the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act, known as EMTALA. But the state ban remains on hold because the state’s largest hospital system has stepped in to replace the federal government in challenging it.

Plus, for “extra credit” the panelists suggest health policy stories they read this week that they think you should read, too:

Julie Rovner: KFF Health News’ “Future of Cancer Coverage for Women Federal Firefighters Uncertain Under Trump,” by Kylie Mohr.

Joanne Kenen: ProPublica’s “How Illinois’ Hands-Off Approach to Homeschooling Leaves Children at Risk,” by Molly Parker and Beth Hundsdorfer, Capitol News Illinois.

Stephanie Armour: The New York Times’ “Organ Transplant System ‘in Chaos’ as Waiting Lists Are Ignored,” by Brian M. Rosenthal, Mark Hansen, and Jeremy White.

Lauren Weber: The Washington Post’s “Amid West Texas Measles Outbreak, Vaccine Resistance Hardens,” by Fenit Nirappil and Elana Gordon.

Also mentioned in this week’s podcast:

