“CBS This Morning” tells the story of Matthew Fentress, a young man who developed serious heart disease after a bout of flu when he was just 25. Now 31, he owes more than $10,000 in hospital bills. KHN Editor-in-Chief Elisabeth Rosenthal explains that the same cardiomyopathy Fentress got can also be a complication of COVID-19.

Fentress’ story is the latest in the ongoing crowdsourced Bill of the Month investigation, a collaboration with KHN, NPR and “CBS This Morning.”