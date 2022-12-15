‘Faces of Medi-Cal’

California’s Medicaid program is massive, covering nearly 15 million people — more than the populations of the 13 least populated states combined.

Medi-Cal serves a diverse cross section of Californians: pregnant women, homeless people, college students, nursing home residents, roughly 40% of the state’s children, a growing proportion of immigrants who lack legal residency, and so many more. The program works great for some people — not so great for others.

This is a critical moment for Medi-Cal as the state makes major changes to improve the quality of care for enrollees. The program now offers some patients expensive social services, such as housing support and home-delivered meals, and is overhauling how it works with the health insurers that manage care for most members.

