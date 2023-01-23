Watch: Anti-Abortion Activists Rally in DC in a Watershed Moment for Their Movement

Thousands of anti-abortion activists descended on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20 for the annual March for Life, a long-standing rally held for the first time since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, rescinding a constitutional right to abortion.

In this report co-produced by PBS NewsHour, KHN senior correspondent Sarah Varney spoke with activists gathered in Washington about what this moment means for them and the future of the broader anti-abortion movement.

This year’s gathering signals a turning point for a movement that has had a singular focus for decades. With Roe now defeated, that focus is fracturing into competing priorities as the practical implications of criminalizing abortion crystallize.

