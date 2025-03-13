In Trump’s Team, Supplement Fans Find Kindred Spirits in Search of Better Health

President Donald Trump’s health officials want you to take your vitamins.

Mehmet Oz, the nominee to lead the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, has fed calves on camera to tout the health wonders of bovine colostrum on behalf of one purveyor in which he has a financial stake. Janette Nesheiwat, the potential surgeon general, sells her own line of supplements.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the secretary of Health and Human Services, said he takes more vitamins than he can count — and has suggested he’ll ease restrictions on vitamins, muscle-building peptides, and more.

Their affection for supplements might lead to tangible consequences for Americans’ health regimens. Late in the 2024 campaign, Kennedy claimed the federal government was waging a “war on public health” by suppressing a vast array of alternative therapies — many of them supplements, like nutraceuticals and peptides.

In February, Trump announced the “President’s Make America Healthy Again Commission” with Kennedy at the helm, calling for “fresh thinking” on nutrition, “healthy lifestyles,” and other pathways toward combating chronic disease. Spokespeople for Kennedy did not reply to multiple requests for comment.

Supplements can be beneficial, particularly in aiding fetal development or warding off anemia, said Pieter Cohen, a general internist at the Cambridge Health Alliance, who researches supplements. “I recommend supplements routinely,” he said.

Still, “the majority of use is not necessary to improve or maintain health,” and due to only light regulations, supplement makers may make claims about their benefits without sufficient evidence, Cohen said. “No supplement needs to get tested or vetted by the FDA before it’s sold.”

Consumer watchdogs, regulators, and researchers have reported cases of finding traces of lead and other toxins in supplements. And a 2015 analysis from a team of federal health researchers attributed about 23,000 emergency department visits annually to supplement use. (The Council for Responsible Nutrition, the industry’s lobbying group, challenged the findings, arguing some visits were due to over-the-counter and homeopathic medicines that should not have been included.)

Nevertheless, many Americans are ready to buy in. Internet forums populated by biohackers, weight lifters, and enthusiasts of alternative medicine, along with supplement producers, applauded Kennedy’s elevation to health secretary. Many express hopes that he’ll loosen what they perceive as unwarranted restrictions on these products.

The Natural Products Association saluted Trump’s health nominees as a victory for “health freedom.”

“For the first time in our industry’s history, the top healthcare political appointees think it is important that Americans have the right to use nutritional supplements,” wrote Kyle Turk, the association’s vice president for government affairs.

The worlds of supplement users and the Trump team overlap substantially when it comes to being skeptical of the traditional health system.

Supplement use is part of “a broadening sort of health populist movement,” said Callum Hood, the head of research at the Center for Countering Digital Hate, a nonprofit that researches online disinformation, pointing to influencers who criticize conventional public health measures and offer alternatives like supplements, powders, or peptides.

To many supplement enthusiasts, Kennedy’s views align with theirs — particularly his dislike for Big Pharma and Big Food, which he characterizes as corrupt, profiting from Americans’ ill health.

Kennedy promotes supplements as a key part of good health. In a prerecorded interview aired this month, amid a growing measles outbreak that started in West Texas, he said doctors had had “very, very good results” by treating those patients with cod liver oil, which can be delivered in pill form, along with a steroid and an antibiotic. (Separately, he wrote in a Fox News op-ed that parents should discuss the vaccine with their doctors, adding, “The decision to vaccinate is a personal one.”)

“What we’re trying to do is really to restore faith in government and to make sure that we are there to help them with their needs and not particularly to dictate what they ought to be doing,” Kennedy said in a Fox News interview.

Kennedy spoke of federal officials delivering vitamin A to affected communities — a treatment he pushed in past remarks as chairman of the anti-vaccine group Children’s Health Defense.

“What is the cure for measles?” he told an audience in 2021 at an Amish country fair in Pennsylvania. “Chicken soup and vitamin A. And neither of those things can be patented.”

The World Health Organization advises people who contract measles to take vitamin A, which can prevent blindness and death — but it also strongly urges all children be vaccinated against the disease.

While the image of natural wellness has long evoked organic supermarket-patronizing, liberal types, supplement use is bipartisan — and now slightly more popular with Republicans. A December poll from Ipsos and Axios found that 63% of Republicans take supplements daily or most days, versus 58% of independents and 52% of Democrats.

An ad posted Jan. 15 on the social platform X by the brand Nugenix for its testosterone supplement. (Screenshot by KFF Health News)

Supplement companies sometimes explicitly court right-wing customers. In the days before Trump’s inauguration, the brand Nugenix posted an ad on the social platform X for its testosterone supplement with the president’s trademark red hat perched on the bottle, bearing the slogan “Make Your T-Levels Great Again.” (Adaptive Health, Nugenix’s parent company, did not respond to requests for comment.)

Some industry observers think the shift rightward happened during the pandemic. “During the covid era, Democrats became the party of science and establishment,” said John Roulac, a California-based supplements entrepreneur. In his telling, the party and especially its elected officials were more likely to trust the FDA and other big institutions — and to discount any potential contribution to health from supplements.

“Under RFK, you have people associated less with pharmaceutical drugs and more with healthier lifestyle choices, whether that’s eating organic food or using herbs or taking vitamins,” Roulac said.

Kennedy and others in Trump’s orbit have found a particularly warm reception among some of the biggest supplement evangelists: influencers, who often promote personal responsibility, in the form of vitamins and other products, as the key to health — and have provided plenty of airtime in recent years for Trump’s newly minted health officials.

On popular podcast host Lex Fridman’s show in 2023, Kennedy accepted praise for being in “great shape” and attributed it, in part, to his vitamin regimen. “I take a lot of vitamins,” he said. “I can’t even list them to you here because I couldn’t even remember them at all.”

In November, Oz endorsed Kennedy’s nomination on his TikTok channel — and then, in his next post, told viewers they need “an alphabet soup” of vitamins to protect their brains and power their organs.

Oz, who at the time had not yet been named to lead CMS, pointed viewers to a “trusted source” of vitamins: iHerb.

Federal ethics rules generally bar public officials from using their office for financial gain. Last month, in a letter to the health agency’s ethics official, Oz disclosed that he is an adviser to iHerb and holds a financial stake in the company. He wrote that, if he is confirmed, he plans to resign and divest from iHerb, as well as recuse himself from policy matters directly involving the company “until I have divested.”

Oz’s Senate confirmation hearing is scheduled for March 14. A spokesperson for Oz did not reply to multiple requests for comment.

Nesheiwat, Trump’s pick for surgeon general, has touted BC Boost, a combination of vitamins promising to toughen one’s immune system and rev energy. The supplement — which advertising claims was formulated by Nesheiwat herself — bears her name and portrait on the package.

“After years of educating my patients, now I made it a little easier to get all the nutrition you need to live strong and stay healthy,” reads a marketing quote attributed to Nesheiwat.

The surgeon general, considered “the nation’s doctor,” does not set policy but rather acts as a spokesperson for public health. During the Biden administration, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy outlined the ills from alcohol, loneliness, and social media.

Nesheiwat, whose financial disclosures are not yet public, did not reply to an inquiry to her website, nor did an HHS spokesperson reply to a request for comment.

It’s unclear what moves the administration might take to boost supplements. Industry officials say they hope the government will make it easier for everyday consumers to use health savings accounts to buy vitamins and other products. The FDA could also decide to allow manufacturers to make more aggressive claims about their wares’ health benefits.

Contrary to Kennedy’s claim of a “war on public health,” in recent years the supplements industry has seen its fortunes grow, and attempts to increase regulations have fallen short amid pressure from supplement makers.

According to the Nutrition Business Journal, revenues for the supplement industry surged during the pandemic, as customers became “more invested in their health,” said Journal analyst Erika Craft. Revenues have continued to increase since then, outpacing earlier industry expectations and boosting product sales to some $70 billion per year, she told KFF Health News.

One FDA attempt to put more stringent regulations — like registration — on businesses, during the 1990s, was defeated soundly after the industry and its clients lobbied Congress.

“It was one of the largest campaigns to Congress imaginable,” David Kessler, the FDA commissioner at the time, said in an oral history.

