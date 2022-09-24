Journalists Dissect Medical Coding and Parse the President’s Words
KHN freelancer Helen Santoro discussed insurance coverage for transgender medical care on KCRW’s “Press Play with Madeleine Brand” on Sept. 21.

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed President Joe Biden’s statement that the covid-19 “pandemic is over” on Axios’ “Axios Today” podcast on Sept. 19.

KHN senior editor Andy Miller discussed the plan to restore the reputation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on WUGA’s “The Health Report” on Sept. 18.

