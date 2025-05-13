Listen: Black Swimmers Make Waves Overcoming Fear and Old Perceptions

LISTEN: KFF Health News correspondent Cara Anthony appeared on WAMU’s “Health Hub” segment on May 7 to share her reporting on community efforts to close a public health gap by teaching more Black Americans to swim.

Generations of Black Americans have faced barriers to swimming. A history of systemic exclusion from pools is one factor that has led to higher drowning rates among Black children and adults than their white peers. More than a third of Black adults report they do not know how to swim, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Water safety advocates across the country are providing swim lessons to encourage Black people of all ages to overcome fears and build confidence.

