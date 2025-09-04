Listen: Limiting Benefits and Adding Restrictions, ‘MAHA’ Reshapes Food Aid

LISTEN: Carrot or the stick? Some nutritionists say incentives are the best way to improve the diets of low-income Americans on food aid, while the Trump administration seems focused on restrictions. KFF Health News senior correspondent Renuka Rayasam appeared on WAMU’s “Health Hub” on Sept. 3 to explain.

The Trump administration is making historic changes to federal food aid as part of its plan to “Make America Healthy Again.” But some nutrition experts warn recent cuts to funding and more stringent rules to qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program could do the opposite: Worsen food insecurity and push families toward cheaper, less nutritious options.

