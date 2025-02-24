Watch: What Is Medicaid, Again?

Republicans in Congress have suggested big cuts to Medicaid. But what exactly is it?

Medicaid, the state-federal health insurance program for people with low incomes or disabilities, is integral to the U.S. health care system. It keeps hospitals and other providers afloat, provides a key source of federal funds to states, and helps provide health insurance to people who couldn’t otherwise afford it. More than 79 million people in the U.S. receive services from Medicaid or the closely related Children’s Health Insurance Program.

KFF Health News correspondent Sam Whitehead discusses Medicaid’s history and role in the U.S. health system.

