On Autism, Kennedy Turns Against Science and Reality

On Autism, Kennedy Turns Against Science and Reality

By Tarena Lofton

Republish This Story

During his first news conference as Health and Human Services secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on April 16 ticked off things he thinks kids with autism will never do, including paying taxes, holding a job, and going on a date. Kennedy’s comments go against science and reality. 

White text on a black background reads: "During his first news conference as Health and Human Services secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on April 16 said “autism destroys families” and listed things he claimed kids with autism will never do, including paying taxes, holding a job, and going on a date. His comments sparked backlash, as people quickly responded that autism spectrum disorder and neurodiversity can just mean different ways of living."
Black text on a white background reads: "Kennedy’s broad depiction of how the lives of people with autism unfold is out of step with the experiences of many. The Netflix show “Love on the Spectrum” follows people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships." Two screenshots of the reality show are below the text. One shows a man holding a woman's hands while they are sitting side by side, and the other shows a man holding a dress shirt.
White text on a black background reads: "MTV’s “The Challenge” has featured competitors Kyland Young and Amber Borzotra, who have spoken openly about being diagnosed with autism. Even earlier, the depiction of an autistic character in the 1988 movie “Rain Man” sparked conversation about how the condition is portrayed in media." Three photos of the mentioned people and movie are below the text.
Black text on a white background reads: "And in the White House, billionaire Elon Musk, who spearheads the Department of Government Efficiency, has said that he has Asperger’s — a presentation of autism." A picture of Elon Musk standing beside Donald Trump in the oval office is set above the text.
White text on a black background reads: "What Science Says The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes autism spectrum disorder as a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. The abilities of people on the spectrum vary significantly. While some are nonverbal and need significant support in their daily lives, others with the condition are able to have advanced conversations and live with little to no support. While scientists believe there are multiple causes, it has been known for decades that genetics is at least a contributing factor."
Black text on a white background reads: "The news conference was in response to a new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing that the prevalence of autism had increased to 1 in 31 among 8-year-olds. The rate was 1 in 36 in 2020. The report attributes some of the uptick to an increase in awareness and screening for the condition."
White text on a black background reads: "Kennedy vs. CDC During the news conference, Kennedy contradicted the findings of his agency’s researchers and attributed the increase to unspecified environmental factors. He has said the nation’s top health agency will undertake "a massive testing and research effort" to identify the cause of autism and will have answers by September."
Black text on a white background reads: "Actor and author Holly Robinson Peete uses her social media platforms to raise awareness about autism. One of her sons was diagnosed with autism at age 3. In a TikTok video, Peete said Kennedy’s press conference remarks play "into every stereotype and stigma that every person with autism has ever had to fight to overcome.”

This slide presentation first appeared on KFF Health News’ Instagram account. If you enjoyed this story from the KFF Health News social team, follow us on Instagram @kffhealthnews

This article was produced by KFF Health News, a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF — the independent source for health policy research, polling, and journalism. 

Related Topics

Contact Us Submit a Story Tip