Recapping the RFK Jr. Hearings: A Live Discussion With KFF Health News Journalists

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation hearings for secretary of Health and Human Services took place Jan. 29 and Jan. 30, and KFF Health News reporters watched as the Senate Committee on Finance and the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions asked Kennedy about everything from vaccines to abortion to Medicaid.

What are the biggest takeaways? What comes next? Watch as KFF Health News’ Arthur Allen, Phil Galewitz, and Julie Rovner discuss these questions and more.

