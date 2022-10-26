How Private Equity Is Investing in Health Care: A Video Primer
Patients for Profit: How Private Equity Hijacked Health Care

How Private Equity Is Investing in Health Care: A Video Primer

By Hannah Norman and Oona Tempest

In the past decade, private equity has moved aggressively into health care, gobbling up physician practices and even entire hospitals. But what exactly is private equity? And what does its involvement mean for patients and for the American health care system? KHN explains.

