Listen: With Vital Health Research Defunded, Who’s Losing Out? 

LISTEN: Some scientists say the Trump administration’s decision to cancel hundreds of National Institutes of Health grants will set back efforts to tackle public health challenges like HIV. On June 11, WAMU’s “Health Hub” featured KFF Health News correspondent Rae Ellen Bichell to explain how the spending cuts are being felt across the country.

An analysis by KFF Health News found that the Trump administration’s cuts to the National Institutes of Health have been felt in both red and blue states, across political and geographic lines. Scientists warn these cuts will stall progress on urgent health issues and could set back care for vulnerable communities.

More reductions in health research spending could be ahead. The Trump administration’s budget proposal for next year calls on Congress to slash the NIH budget more than 40%.

