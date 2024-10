Watch: Biggest Dangers and Health Concerns From Hurricane Milton

Some Florida residents riding out Hurricane Milton as it batters the state have medical needs to account for during the storm, such as dialysis treatment or keeping insulin refrigerated amid power outages. On CBS News, Céline Gounder, editor-at-large for public health at KFF Health News, shared advice on how to prepare before a major weather event.

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF—an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism. Learn more about KFF.

USE OUR CONTENT

This story can be republished for free (details).