Watch: Meet the Latest Fact-Checker — Your Doctor

In a one-on-one conversation, KHN partnerships editor and senior correspondent Mary Agnes Carey talked with American Medical Association President Dr. Jack Resneck Jr. about how the current climate of misinformation affects doctors and their daily efforts to treat patients.

This interview, which took place Sept. 29 as part of PolitiFact’s United Facts of America: A Festival of Fact-Checking, covered a range of topics — from how the debate over the safety of covid-19 vaccines played out in exam rooms across the country, to what needs to be done to help rebuild the nation’s trust in the public health system, and the misinformation that swirls around the abortion issue.