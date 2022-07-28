Watch: Navigating Social Media After Mass Shootings

(Hannah Norman / KHN)

Click here for a transcript of the interview.

Buffalo, New York. Uvalde, Texas. Highland Park, Illinois. Graphic imagery and news about the recent string of mass shootings has ricocheted across social media, and professor Desmond Patton shares advice on how to navigate it. Earlier this year, Patton, the Brian and Randi Schwartz university professor at the University of Pennsylvania, spoke with Midwest correspondent Cara Anthony about the wrapping of caskets in colorful images to pay tribute to young lives lost to trauma and violence.

This video is part of KHN’s new “Spotlight” interview series, which aims to amplify the voices of health experts, patients, and really anyone interacting with the U.S. health care system.