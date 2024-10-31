Ghosts, Ghouls, and Ghastly Drug Prices in Winning Halloween Haikus

If you dare, feast your eyes on this year’s winners of KFF Health News’ sixth annual Halloween Haiku contest. We received more than four dozen spooky submissions but only a few bubbled to the top of the cauldron. Here’s the winner and the top runners-up, illustrated by Oona Zenda. The judges’ favorites were inspired by blood shortages, high health care costs, and the eye-gouging price of prescription drugs. Keep an eye on KFF Health News’ social media accounts (X; Instagram; and Facebook) for more of our favorites. Enjoy!
1st Place
Vampires don’t scare me.
Empty blood shelves, now that’s fear.
Roll up, save a life.
— Crystal Decker
2nd Place
What spooks me the most
Is not a ghoul or a ghost
But steep health care bills.
— Sasha Zitter
3rd Place
No, not eye-gouging.
My costume is scarier:
Pharma price-gouging.
— Siri Palreddy
While Halloween may be coming to an end, KFF Health News reporting continues year-round. Send us your haikus at any time for possible inclusion in our Morning Briefing: https://kffhealthnews.org/contact-haiku/.