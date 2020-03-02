Failure To Communicate: The Debate On ACA Rages On 10 Years After Passage

U.S. President Barack Obama is applauded after signing the Affordable Health Care for America Act during a ceremony with fellow Democrats in the East Room of the White House March 23, 2010 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Writing in the journal Health Affairs, Julie Rovner, Kaiser Health News’ chief Washington correspondent, analyzes the decade-long effort by policymakers and journalists alike to explain the Affordable Care Act. Continuing confusion about what the law does and Republican efforts to undo it show that a clear understanding among the public is still lacking. The article, which you can read here, is part of a special edition of Health Affairs focused on the anniversary of the ACA.

This story was produced by Kaiser Health News, an editorially independent program of the Kaiser Family Foundation.

