Journalists Field Questions on Covid Coverage
KHN On Air

KHN and California Healthline staff made the rounds on national and local media this week to discuss their stories. Here’s a collection of their appearances.

KHN Montana correspondent Katheryn Houghton discussed Thursday on Newsy how covid’s impact on disabled group housing isn’t tracked.

California Healthline senior correspondent Anna Maria Barry-Jester shared updates on California’s vaccine rollout on KALW’s “Your Call” on Thursday.

California Healthline editor Arthur Allen discussed common concerns about covid vaccines on Radio Bilingüe’s “Línea Abierta” on Thursday.

