Journalists Field Questions on Covid Coverage

KHN Montana correspondent Katheryn Houghton discussed Thursday on Newsy how covid’s impact on disabled group housing isn’t tracked.
- Click here to watch Houghton on Newsy
- Read Houghton’s “Lack of Covid Data on People With Intellectual Disabilities ‘Comes With a Body Count’“
California Healthline senior correspondent Anna Maria Barry-Jester shared updates on California’s vaccine rollout on KALW’s “Your Call” on Thursday.
California Healthline editor Arthur Allen discussed common concerns about covid vaccines on Radio Bilingüe’s “Línea Abierta” on Thursday.