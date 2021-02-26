Journalists Weigh In on Biden’s HHS Pick

KHN senior correspondent Noam Levey discussed Xavier Becerra’s nomination to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services with KQED’s “Forum” on Tuesday.
- Click here to hear Levey on KQED
- Read “‘It’s a Minefield’: Biden Health Pick Must Tread Carefully on Abortion and Family Planning” by Levey and California Healthline correspondent Rachel Bluth
KHN senior correspondent JoNel Aleccia discussed the story of an organ transplant patient who died after receiving lungs infected with covid-19 on KFI’s “The Daily Dive” podcast on Wednesday.
- Click here to hear Aleccia on “The Daily Dive” (her segment begins about 17 minutes in)
- Read Aleccia’s “Organ Transplant Patient Dies After Receiving Covid-Infected Lungs“
California Healthline senior correspondent Anna Maria Barry-Jester discussed vaccine distribution in California with KALW’s “Your Call” on Thursday. She also was part of a panel discussion about inequities in the vaccine rollout with Venice Family Clinic’s “Health and Justice” series on Wednesday.
California Healthline senior correspondent Bernard Wolfson discussed the Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center in Downey, California, and its program designed for patients suffering from “long covid” with KCRW’s “Press Play With Madeleine Brand” on Thursday.
- Click here to hear Wolfson on KCRW
- Read Wolfson’s “Learning to Live Again: A Lazarus Tale From the Covid Front Lines“
KHN “Navigating Aging” columnist Judith Graham discussed the need for vaccinating family caregivers against covid with Newsy on Thursday.
- Click here to watch Graham on Newsy
- Read Graham’s “Family Caregivers, Routinely Left Off Vaccine Lists, Worry What Would Happen ‘If I Get Sick’”