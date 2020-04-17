Julie Rovner, Kaiser Health News’ chief Washington correspondent, joins WBUR’s “On Point” weekly news roundup to look at the Trump administration’s plan to reopen the economy and the effect that could have on public health as many areas are still battling the novel coronavirus. The panel of journalists — including Jane Clayson of “On Point,” Margaret Talev of Axios and Steve Liesman of CNBC ― explore how the strong desire to get Americans back to work runs runs counter to keeping them disease-free and highlights the need for testing to manage the crisis and lessons the U.S. can learn from other countries.
Listen: Battling The Coronavirus While Reopening The Economy
