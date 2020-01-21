Listen: How Vaping Regulations Are Playing Out In The States

KHN Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber joined Wisconsin Public Radio’s Rob Ferrett on “Central Time” to discuss what’s happening on vaping in the states amid concerns about a vaping lung illness.

Weber has written about how Wisconsin health officials were among the first to pinpoint the rise in lung illness cases. She has also reported on how the crackdown on vaping has politicized vapers around the nation who are fighting bans on vaping products.

This story was produced by Kaiser Health News, an editorially independent program of the Kaiser Family Foundation.