Listen: Pandemic Shifts Health Care And It May Be Hard To Get Genie Back In Bottle

Julie Rovner, KHN’s chief Washington correspondent, on Wednesday joined Jeremy Hobson, the host of “Here & Now,” a show produced by NPR and WBUR. They discussed key changes in health care delivery triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, including the increased use of telemedicine; fears of increased consolidation, as small private medical practices face revenue shortfalls; financial strain among some hospitals; and the pressure to return drug manufacturing to the U.S.

You can hear the conversation and also read Rovner’s HealthBent column on the subject.