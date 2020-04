In this episode of “The Daily Dive,” a news podcast, KHN senior correspondent Julie Appleby and iHeart Radio’s Oscar Ramirez discuss the steps involved in processing coronavirus tests and how these circumstances can lead to lags and variations in the turnaround time the patients face as they wait for results.

For more on this topic, check out Julie’s story.

This story was produced by Kaiser Health News, an editorially independent program of the Kaiser Family Foundation.