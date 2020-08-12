Lost on the Frontline: Explore the Database

By The Staffs of KHN and The Guardian

Lost on the Frontline databaseThe KHN and the Guardian have created a growing database of more than 900 workers who died of complications from COVID-19 contracted on the job. Journalists are reporting on and writing about the people behind the statistics — their personalities, passions and quirks — to tell the story of every life lost. Our reporters are investigating the conditions that led to their deaths, asking if so many frontline workers had to die?

