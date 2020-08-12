Lost on the Frontline: Explore the Database

The KHN and the Guardian have created a growing database of more than 900 workers who died of complications from COVID-19 contracted on the job. Journalists are reporting on and writing about the people behind the statistics — their personalities, passions and quirks — to tell the story of every life lost. Our reporters are investigating the conditions that led to their deaths, asking if so many frontline workers had to die?

Explore the new interactive tool tracking those health worker deaths.