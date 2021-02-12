Journalists Broach Topics From Vaccines and Super Bowl to True Love

KHN senior correspondent Julie Appleby discussed Hillsdale Hospital and the complications of covid-19 vaccine distribution with Michigan Radio’s “Stateside” on Feb. 4.
- Click here to hear Appleby on Michigan Radio
- Read Appleby’s “How a Bounty of Vaccines Flooded a Small Hospital and Its Nearby College“
KHN senior correspondent Phil Galewitz discussed covid preparations for Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, with Newsy on Feb. 5.
KHN Midwest correspondent Cara Anthony shared the story of Arthur and Maggie Kelley of St. Louis who died 30 days apart with KMOX NewsRadio 1120 on Feb. 10.
- Click here to hear Anthony on KMOX
- Read “After Nearly 60 Years of Marriage, This Missouri Couple Stayed Together to the End“