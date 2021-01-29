Journalists Stay on Top of Rocky Vaccine Rollout

California Healthline senior correspondent Anna Maria Barry-Jester discussed California’s rocky covid-19 vaccine rollout with KALW’s “Your Call” on Wednesday.
KHN data reporter Hannah Recht discussed covid vaccination gaps by race with Newsy’s “Morning Rush” on Thursday.
- Click here to watch a clip on Recht on Newsy
- Read “Black Americans Are Getting Vaccinated at Lower Rates Than White Americans” by Recht and KHN Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber
California Healthline reporter and producer Heidi de Marco spoke with Radio Bilingüe’s “Linea Abierta” about vaccine hesitancy among farmworkers on Monday.
KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed President Joe Biden’s covid-19 strategy with BBC’s “World Business Report” on Jan. 21 and WAMU’s “1A” on Jan. 22.
- Click here to hear Rovner on BBC
- Click here to hear Rovner on WAMU
- Read Rovner’s “Biden Takes the Reins, Calls for a United Front Against Covid and Other Threats“
KHN freelance reporter Melissa Bailey discussed death certificates and covid with WITF’s “Smart Talk” on Wednesday and with Newsy’s “Morning Rush” on Tuesday.
- Click here to hear Bailey on WITF
- Click here to watch a clip of Bailey on Newsy
- Read “When Covid Deaths Aren’t Counted, Families Pay the Price” by Bailey and Eli Cahan