Watch: Are Administration Medical Experts Muzzled?

During the initial phases of the coronavirus pandemic, federal health experts such as Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx were mainstays in press conferences called by the Trump administration to highlight efforts to battle the disease. But their media appearances are now much less frequent.

Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal, KHN’s editor-in-chief, joined Dr. James Hamblin of The Atlantic and Dan Diamond of Politico on CNN’s “Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter” on Sunday to talk about the effect of those absences.