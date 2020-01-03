Watch: Behind The Troubling Rise Of Uninsured American Kids

This story also ran on PBS NewsHour . This story can be republished for free ( details ). More than a million fewer children receive public health insurance now than in December 2017. In some cases, their parents acquired coverage at work. But researchers also see a troubling rise in uninsured children — and say the Trump administration’s policies are partially to blame.

Kaiser Health News senior correspondent Sarah Varney and PBS NewsHour producer Jason Kane report from Tennessee, where the rate of uninsured kids has soared. This story aired on PBS NewsHour on Dec. 23.

This story was produced by Kaiser Health News, an editorially independent program of the Kaiser Family Foundation.