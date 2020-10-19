‘An Arm and a Leg’: Vetting TikTok Mom’s Advice for Dealing With Debt Collectors

Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen.

TikTok mom Shaunna Burns used to be a debt collector, so she knows a few things about what’s legal and what’s not when a company contacts you to settle a debt. We fact-checked her advice with a legal expert: Jenifer Bosco, an attorney with the National Consumer Law Center.

Bosco said most of Burns’ advice totally checks out.

A recent report from ProPublica shows that debt collectors have thrived during the pandemic; they’re out in force to get people to pay up. But we have rights. Scroll down for some consumer protection resources.

You don’t need to have heard our earlier episode about Burns and her story; you can start right here. (Both conversations contain lots of strong language, so maybe listen when the kids aren’t around.)

Meanwhile, here are links to resources:

The National Consumer Law Center, where Jenifer Bosco works, publishes the book Surviving Debt. It’s free to read online at https://library.nclc.org/sd

Consumer-finance expert Gerri Detweiler, who helped fact-check a big question for this episode, has a very useful-looking site called Debt Collection Answers. She just published a new article with answers to questions like “Can medical bills be sent to collections if you’re making payments?” (yep) and “How do I dispute a medical bill in collections?”

Burns’ Dealing-With-Debt-Collectors TikTok Videos

Be sure to note Jen Bosco’s legal caveats, but Burns will get you in the fighting spirit.

