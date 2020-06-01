‘An Arm And A Leg’: The $7,000 COVID Test And Other Lessons From SEASON-19

Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen.

About This Podcast Health care — and how much it costs — is scary. But you're not alone with this stuff, and knowledge is power. "An Arm and a Leg" is a podcast about these issues, and its second season is co-produced by KHN.

Host Dan Weissmann spoke with three people who have very different reflections on what the COVID-19 pandemic is costing us.

A doctor and advocate in Brooklyn looked back on the wave of black and brown patients that filled her clinic in March.

A nurse practitioner in Texas shared how new tech is — and isn’t — helping the older patients she cares for.

One of the country’s top insurance nerds conceded that her initial policy ideas to keep people from getting stuck with expensive bills for COVID tests were wrong.

Here’s the season recap: A new abnormal. A shortage of hugs. And the $7,000 COVID test.

“SEASON-19” of “An Arm and a Leg” is a co-production of Kaiser Health News and Public Road Productions.

This story was produced by Kaiser Health News, an editorially independent program of the Kaiser Family Foundation.