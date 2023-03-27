Journalist Angela Hart Delves Into Insulin Costs and Medicaid Housing Support

California Healthline senior correspondent Angela Hart discussed California’s contract with Civica to make lower-cost insulin on KQED’s “Forum” on March 23.
- Click here to hear Hart on “Forum”
- Read Hart’s “California Picks Generic Drug Company Civica to Produce Low-Cost Insulin”
She also discussed California’s potential plan to use Medicaid funding to cover up to six months of rent for low-income enrollees on KCBS’ “State of California” on March 22.
- Click here to hear Hart on “State of California”
- Read Hart’s “Prescription for Housing? California Wants Medicaid to Cover 6 Months of Rent”