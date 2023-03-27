Journalist Angela Hart Delves Into Insulin Costs and Medicaid Housing Support
Audio Report

Journalist Angela Hart Delves Into Insulin Costs and Medicaid Housing Support

California Healthline senior correspondent Angela Hart discussed California’s contract with Civica to make lower-cost insulin on KQED’s “Forum” on March 23.

She also discussed California’s potential plan to use Medicaid funding to cover up to six months of rent for low-income enrollees on KCBS’ “State of California” on March 22.

Related Topics

Contact Us Submit a Story Tip