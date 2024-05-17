Watch: John Oliver Dishes on KFF Health News’ Opioid Settlements Series

Opioid manufacturers, distributors, and retailers are paying tens of billions of dollars in restitution to settle lawsuits related to their role in the nation’s overdose epidemic. A recent broadcast of “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” examined how that money is being spent by state and local governments across the United States.

