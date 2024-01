Watch: Older Americans Say They Feel Stuck in Medicare Advantage Plans

As enrollment in private Medicare Advantage plans grows, so do concerns about how well the coverage works, including from people who say they are stuck in the private plans as their health declines. KFF Health News’ Sarah Jane Tribble explains.

Read Tribble’s full article on Medicare Advantage here.

