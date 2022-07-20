Watch: Why the Public Health System Is Having Trouble Containing Monkeypox

KHN Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber appeared on CBS News’ streaming network to discuss “Fighting Monkeypox, Sexual Health Clinics Are Underfunded and Ill-Equipped,” an article she wrote with KHN senior correspondent Liz Szabo. It details how ill-equipped the nation’s sexual health clinics and public health system are to tackle monkeypox after decades of underfunding. Weber described how funding cuts and outdated technology are hampering the U.S. response on the ground as monkeypox cases continue to rise.

