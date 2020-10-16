KHN on the Air This Week

California Healthline correspondent Angela Hart discussed how the coronavirus pandemic has derailed California’s efforts to deal with homelessness on KPBS “Midday Edition” on Oct. 8.

KHN Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber discussed the difference between D.O.s and M.D.s with Newsy’s “Morning Rush” on Tuesday.

KHN correspondent Anna Almendrala discussed how L.A. County’s enforcement of workplace coronavirus protocols has cut COVID-19 deaths with KPCC’s “Take Two” on Tuesday.

KHN senior correspondent Sarah Jane Tribble discussed rural hospitals and KHN’s “Where It Hurts” podcast with Illinois Public Media’s “The 21st” on Oct. 5 and “Tradeoffs” on Oct. 8.

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner joined C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal” on Tuesday to discuss the Affordable Care Act case before the Supreme Court next month and what else to expect in the realm of health care after the election.

KHN freelancer Priscilla Blossom discussed Halloween safety tips with KUNC’s “Colorado Edition” on Tuesday.