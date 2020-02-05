More Resources — Check These Fact Checks From Previous Trump Health Care Claims

Use Our Content This story can be republished for free ( details ).

Polling consistently shows that health care is a top concern for voters as the 2020 presidential election approaches. It’s not a surprise, then, that President Donald Trump touched on a range of related issues during his third State of the Union address, outlining policies — such as prescription drug costs and health care cost transparency — he views as important health achievements.

In general, his messaging in the speech was consistent with that of his election campaign. Here’s a video detailing some of these points, as well as an explainer based on a tweet from @TeamTrump, the official Twitter account of Trump’s re-election campaign. He also took on Democrats’ health reform proposals.

Email Sign-Up Subscribe to California Healthline’s free Daily Edition.

Here are more of KHN and Politifact’s previous articles fact checking statements the president made about health care issues:

Trump’s Claim He ‘Saved’ Preexisting Conditions ‘Part Fantasy, Part Delusion’

Trump Speech Offers Dizzying Preview Of His Health Care Campaign Strategy

A Conservative Group Paints Trump’s Drug-Pricing Experiment As ‘Socialist.’ Is It?

Mulvaney: Trump Brought Down Drug Prices For The First Time In 50 Years

And catch up on all of KHN’s 2020 elections coverage here.

Use Our Content This story can be republished for free ( details ).

This story was produced by Kaiser Health News, an editorially independent program of the Kaiser Family Foundation.