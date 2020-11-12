KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Transition Interrupted

Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen on SoundCloud.

Five days after the election was called for President-elect Joe Biden, President Donald Trump has not conceded — and instead ordered his administration not to begin the transition of power. That could have serious ramifications for health care, particularly as nearly every state is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

One piece of good news is that early results for a coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer look promising. But that vaccine, even if it is approved soon, won’t likely be ready for wide distribution for several months.

And for the third time in eight years, the Supreme Court heard a case that could invalidate the Affordable Care Act. Judging from the oral arguments, though, it appears the justices are likely to leave most or even all of the law intact.

This week’s panelists are Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News, Joanne Kenen of Politico, Stephanie Armour of The Wall Street Journal and Shefali Luthra of the 19th News.

Among the takeaways from this week’s podcast:

The transition teams advising Biden cannot officially contact current government officials. But many team members have long-standing relationships with people in the government and were talking to those officials before the election, so they have a good sense of what is happening in the administration.

The pandemic further complicates the handoff. The new administration will need to hit the ground running to distribute any coronavirus vaccine, so communication with Trump administration officials would be beneficial for the Biden team.

Two members of Biden’s COVID task force, Drs. Vivek Murthy, former surgeon general, and David Kessler, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, have been briefing the former vice president since March on the threats of the coronavirus.

Since Democrats may not control the Senate — and if they do have control, it will be by the slimmest majority — Biden may be forced to make changes to health policy through executive actions and regulations. That will limit his ambitions.

Still, even these smaller moves can have major results, such as allowing Planned Parenthood to again participate in federal health programs to expand the number of providers from which low-income women can seek care.

The Pfizer vaccine requires extremely cold temperatures for storage, complicating the logistics for distribution. It is an obstacle but not an insurmountable one for most areas in this country.

Supreme Court justices signaled this week they might not strike the Affordable Care Act in its entirety. Several of the conservatives, including Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, suggested that any ruling that the mandate to have insurance is unconstitutional does not have to doom the rest of the law.

