Watch: Reviewing Public Health Record Of New Coronavirus Commander Mike Pence

KHN Midwest editor and correspondent Laura Ungar appeared on “CNN Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin” to discuss Vice President Mike Pence’s appointment to lead the nation’s response to the novel coronavirus in light of how he handled a 2015 HIV outbreak when he was governor of Indiana.

She also spoke on Los Angeles radio station KCRW’s “Press Play with Madeleine Brand” about Pence’s role during the HIV outbreak and what it may mean for the current coronavirus response. Listen here:

As a reporter for The (Louisville, Kentucky) Courier-Journal and USA TODAY, Ungar followed the Indiana HIV outbreak since it began. She recently revisited the town of Austin, Indiana, the center of the public health disaster, for KHN. She reported that while three-quarters of the outbreak patients there had controlled their HIV so well that it’s undetectable, much of the rest of the country fails to apply the lessons learned.