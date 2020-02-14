We (Heart) Health Policy Poets

(Hannah Norman/KHN Illustration)

Who says health policy can’t be fun? Experts lit up Twitter in recent days with valentine messages about topics ranging from drug prices and surprise medical bills to the Affordable Care Act and Kaiser Health News. Here are some of our favorites.

Robert Longyear:

Hey, don’t break my heart. I don’t have prior authorization!

Joanne Kenen:

Roses are red
Podcast at Kaiser.
We hope ‘What the Health?’
Makes you wiser.

→KHN’s ‘What The Health?’: Live from D.C. With Rep. Donna Shalala

Laura Marston:

One vial a week
Keeps me alive
Used to cost $20
Now it’s $275.

Joshua Israel:

The red roses are ready
The champagne is still chilling.
I love you more than private equity
Loves surprise medical billing.

Avery Stewart:

Our love is like a hospital bill: no one understands it.

Tara Straw:

Roses are red
And given with love
You don’t need a web-broker
Because we’ve got HealthCare.gov.

Sarah Gollust:

Will it be your place or mine?
We have to make choices, my Valentine.
Should we expand benefits or reduce costs?
Health policy, like love, requires tradeoffs.

Ariel Cohen:

Roses are red,
Violets are blue,
Stop panicking about coronavirus,
You’re more likely to get the flu.

Meril Pothen:

The White House is red
But some states are blue
So health policy by litigation
Is all that we do.

 

