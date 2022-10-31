Readers Boo Medical Debt and Viral Threats in Winning Halloween Haikus

You did it again, readers! We received more than three dozen Halloween haiku submissions in KHN’s fourth annual Halloween haiku contest. Our expert panel of judges took the ghastly challenge of choosing the best head-on … or off. Here’s the winner, which was recited by Julie Rovner on last week’s “What the Health?” podcast, plus a sampling of finalists illustrated by Oona Tempest. The judges’ favorites drew inspiration from real-life viral outbreaks and the burden of haunting medical bills. Keep an eye on KHN’s social media accounts (Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook) for more of our favorites. Enjoy!

1st Place

(Oona Tempest / KHN)

Covid, Ebola,

Monkeypox, seasonal flu —

Who needs Halloween?

— Paul Hughes-Cromwick

Inspiration: 24/7 ghosts, goblins, and pathogens

2nd Place

(Oona Tempest / KHN)

Surprise billing curbs,

Like the famed headless horseman,

Remain incomplete.

— Michael L. Millenson

Inspiration: “How to Avoid Surprise Bills — And the Pitfalls in the New Law”

3rd Place

Ghastly, grotesque, sick!

You mask up to trick-or-treat,

But not for covid?

— Micki Jackson

Inspiration: The ongoing mask-or-not masquerade

While Halloween may be coming to an end, KHN reporting continues year-round. Send us your haikus at any time for possible inclusion in our Morning Briefing: https://khn.org/contact-haiku/

(Oona Tempest / KHN)

